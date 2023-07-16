Today at the Jefferson County Fair is the Last Blast, take a full look at the schedule for July 16.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Sunday, July 16:

Time Event Location 9:30 a.m. Open Rabbit Show (Carrier Show) Livestock Show Tent 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Classic Car Show Pool Area 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shoes Midway Opens Midway 1:30 p.m. Youth and County Fair Awards Program Dairy Show Tent After Awards Barnyard Olympics Dairy Show Tent 3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 6 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 6:30 p.m. All Competitive Exhibits Released All Exhibit Areas 7 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area Midway and outside vendors open into the evening

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.