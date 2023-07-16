Today at the Jefferson County Fair is the Last Blast, take a full look at the schedule for July 16.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Sunday, July 16:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9:30 a.m.
|Open Rabbit Show (Carrier Show)
|Livestock Show Tent
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|Classic Car Show
|Pool Area
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shoes Midway Opens
|Midway
|1:30 p.m.
|Youth and County Fair Awards Program
|Dairy Show Tent
|After
|Awards Barnyard Olympics
|Dairy Show Tent
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|6 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|6:30 p.m.
|All Competitive Exhibits Released
|All Exhibit Areas
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|Midway and outside vendors open into the evening
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.