Today at the Jefferson County Fair is the Last Blast, take a full look at the schedule for July 16.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Sunday, July 16:

TimeEventLocation
9:30 a.m.Open Rabbit Show (Carrier Show)Livestock Show Tent
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.Classic Car ShowPool Area
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shoes Midway OpensMidway
1:30 p.m.Youth and County Fair Awards ProgramDairy Show Tent
AfterAwards Barnyard OlympicsDairy Show Tent  
3 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
5 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
6 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
6:30 p.m.All Competitive Exhibits ReleasedAll Exhibit Areas
7 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
 Midway and outside vendors open into the evening   

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.