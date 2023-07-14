WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 29th Annual Lewis County Fair Cheese Auction will be Thursday, July 18 in the cattle show ring at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville. The auction is sponsored by the Lowville Producer’s Dairy Cooperative.

The auction will start at 10:30 a.m. with blocks of five to 20 pounds of cheddar cheese to be auctioned off. There will also be specialty cheeses such as chastinet, gouda, peppadew, swiss, muenster, steakhouse onion and more that will be auctioned off. These cheeses will be donated by the Lowville Producer’s.

The auction proceeds will help support events, activities and scholarships for local area youth involved in agriculture.

A 20-pound block of cheddar called “The Big Cheese” will be the highlight of the auction. The highest bid will be matched by Kraft Heinz of Lowville.

Joseph Bush of L.J. Bush Livestock and Trucking will be the auctioneer for the event. Superintendent of the Dairy Building Gary Rosiczkowski will be the emcee for the auction.

Awards will also be presented for the top young farmer, senior farmer and Agricultural Society Hall of Fame.