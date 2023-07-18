Today at the Lewis County Fair is Opening Day, take a full look at the schedule for Tuesday, July 18.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Tuesday, July 18:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. 4-H/FFA English Hourse Show 10 a.m. Opening Ceremonies Main Gate 10 a.m. 4H/FFA Poultry Show 10:30 a.m. Welcome Reception & Cheese Auction 12 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 12:30 p.m. New York SIRE Stakes Harness Races Free Grandstand 1 p.m. Poultry Showmanship 1:30 p.m. 4H/FFA Dairy Showmanship 3 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 3:30 p.m. Seed Art Youth Building 4 p.m. Coleman Bros. Midway Opens 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kasidee and Bill 5:30 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 7 p.m. Fair Parade starts downtown 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rebecca Minor Trio 10:30 p.m. Fireworks

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day or $15 for a week pass.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.