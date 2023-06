Jefferson County Office for the Aging will hold a Senior Picnic at Westcott Beach State Park in Pavilion D, route 3 on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch will be provided and a raffle will take place with a chance at a prize for seniors 60 and older.

Registration forms are available on the OFA Website or can be picked up at the OFA office, registration forms must be sent in by Thursday, July 6, 2023