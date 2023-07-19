Today at the Lewis County Fair is Children’s and Dairy Day, take a full look at the schedule for Wednesday, July 19.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Wednesday, July 19:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. 4H/FFA Western Horse Show 9 a.m. Out of Field Tractor Pull Free Grandstand 9:30 a.m. Open & 4H/FFA Dairy Breed Classes 11 a.m. Baby Show Award Ceremony LeRoy Nichols Building 12 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 1 p.m. Giant Sundae Dairy Industry Building 2 p.m. Coleman Bros. Midway Opens 3 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 3:30 p.m. Container Gardens Youth Building 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tony Levesque 4:30 p.m. Children’s Day Prizes giveaways 6 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 7 p.m. Barnyard Olympics 7 p.m. 4X4 Truck Pull 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Hot Kogan

The 7 p.m. Truck Pull is a Grandstand event and will be $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 through 12.

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day or $15 for a week pass.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.