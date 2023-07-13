WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – Cornell Co-operative Extension of St. Lawrence County will host a weekly program dedicated to cooking affordably with fresh produce every Thursday through November 16.

Weekly sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Human Services Building at the One Stop Career Center at 80 State Route 310 in Canton.

The cooking series will provide a recipe and fresh produce. These produce boxes will be available to SNAP recipients at a reduced cost with attending the workshop.

Cornell is teaming up with Brandy-View Farm out of Madrid to make the series possible. For more information or to register, contact Wanda Collins at wlc24@cornell.edu or call 315-379-9192 ext. 221.

Interested persons can also register for the workshop by clicking here.