Today at the Lewis County Fair is Healthy Aging Day, take a full look at the schedule for Thursday, July 20.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 20:

TimeEventLocation
8:55 a.m.Senior ActivitiesYouth Building
9 a.m.FFA Skills Contest   
9 a.m.Cooking ContestLeRoy Nichols Building
9.30 a.m.Draft Horse Show   
10 a.m.Garden Tractor PullFree Grandstand  
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.Country Classic Cloggers and Adirondack CloggersLeRoy Nichols Building
11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Friends of GodLeRoy Nichols Building
11:30 a.m.The Marvelous MuttsFree Acts Area
12 p.m.4H/FFA Youth Dairy Judging Contest   
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Lunch BreakLeRoy Nichols Building
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.The Nelson BrothersLeRoy Nichols Building
2 p.m.The Marvelous MuttsFree Acts Area
2 p.m.4H/FFA and Open Livestock Show   
3 p.m.Coleman Bros. Midway Opens   
3:30 p.m.Puzzle Competition FinaleYouth Building
3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Championship Round of Puzzle ContestLeRoy Nichols Building
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Margarita Mike 
5:30 p.m.The Marvelous MuttsFree Acts Area
7 p.m.NYS Truck & Tractor Pull   
8 p.m.Holstein Cake Walk   
8 p.m.Midnight Madness 
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.Jimmy Mowery 

The 7 p.m. NYS Truck & Tractor Pull is a Grandstand event and will be $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 through 12.

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day or $15 for a week pass.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.