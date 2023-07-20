Today at the Lewis County Fair is Healthy Aging Day, take a full look at the schedule for Thursday, July 20.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 20:

Time Event Location 8:55 a.m. Senior Activities Youth Building 9 a.m. FFA Skills Contest 9 a.m. Cooking Contest LeRoy Nichols Building 9.30 a.m. Draft Horse Show 10 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull Free Grandstand 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Country Classic Cloggers and Adirondack Cloggers LeRoy Nichols Building 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friends of God LeRoy Nichols Building 11:30 a.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 12 p.m. 4H/FFA Youth Dairy Judging Contest 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch Break LeRoy Nichols Building 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Nelson Brothers LeRoy Nichols Building 2 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 2 p.m. 4H/FFA and Open Livestock Show 3 p.m. Coleman Bros. Midway Opens 3:30 p.m. Puzzle Competition Finale Youth Building 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Championship Round of Puzzle Contest LeRoy Nichols Building 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Margarita Mike 5:30 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 7 p.m. NYS Truck & Tractor Pull 8 p.m. Holstein Cake Walk 8 p.m. Midnight Madness 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Jimmy Mowery

The 7 p.m. NYS Truck & Tractor Pull is a Grandstand event and will be $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 through 12.

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day or $15 for a week pass.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.