Community Betterment Weekend is annually on the fourth weekend of July in Alexandria Bay and celebrates philanthropy and encourages outdoor recreation/tourism in the 1000 Islands.

TENNIS for Betterment: The John N. Russell Memorial Doubles Tennis Tournament will take place at the Alexandria Bay Village Municipal Tennis Courts on Friday, July 21, at 9 a.m. Online registration can be found on the Community Betterment Website.

GOLF for Betterment: The golf tournament will take place at the Village Municipal Golf Courts on Friday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Online registration can be found on the Community Betterment Website.

WELCOME PARTY: The evening reception will be at Bonnie Castle Resort on Friday, July 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to celebrate Community Betterment with fun, food, music, raffles, auction baskets, cash bar and more with friends and family. All volunteers, registered participants, and sponsors will be admitted for free.

PADDLE for Betterment: The Paddle For Betterment Event will take place at Alexandria Bay Village Beach on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. till Noon. Online registration can be found on the Community Betterment Website.

RECIPIENTS CEREMONY: The ceremony will take place at Scenic View Park Pavilion on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. till Noon, where a ceremony of recipient acknowledgements and gifting will take place.

More information about this event is available on Community Betterment’s website.