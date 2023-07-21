Today at the Lewis County Fair is Children’s Day, take a full look at the schedule for Friday, July 21.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Friday, July 21:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Saddle Horse Premium Show 9 a.m. Spelling Bee Youth Building 9:30 a.m. Lewis County Holstein Club Show 10 a.m. 4H/FFA Rabbit/Cavy Show 12 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 2 p.m. Coleman Bros. Midway Opens 3 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jimmy Mowery 3:30 p.m. Marshmallow Challenge Youth Building 4:30 p.m. Children’s Day Prize giveaways 6 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts 7:30 p.m. Tyler Farr Concert 9 p.m. Double Shot Polka Band 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doubleshot Polka Band

The 7 p.m. Tyler Farr Concert will be $35 for Grandstand seats and $40 for Trackside seats.

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day or $15 for a week pass.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.