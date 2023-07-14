WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County SPCA will host its second annual cornhole tournament Saturday, July 22nd at their shelter at 25056 Water Street in Watertown.

The tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. with the first-place team getting $1,000. Second place will receive $500 and the third-place team will get $250. Players and spectators are asked to bring their own chair.

The entry fee is $60 per team and squads can register by calling 315-782-3260 or by clicking this link.

There will also be food trucks, activities and games for the kids. A raffle and a silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will benefit the Jefferson County SPCA.