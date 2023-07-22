Today at the Lewis County Fair is Family Day, take a full look at the schedule for Saturday, July 22.

Lewis County Fair schedule for Saturday, July 22:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Open Horse Show 10 a.m. Open Dog Show Cattle Ring 11 a.m. 4H/FFA Dog Show 12 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 1 p.m. Demolition Derby 1:30 p.m. Open Goat Show 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. J & K Karaoke 2 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts Free Acts Area 2 p.m. Coleman Bros. Midway Opens 3 p.m. Mullet Contest Youth Building 3:30 p.m. Paper Airplane Challenge Youth Building 5:30 p.m. The Marvelous Mutts 6 p.m. Demolition Derby

The 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Demolition Derby is a Grandstand event and will be $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 through 12.

Located in the free acts area, Mobile Glass Studios will have 6 hours of demonstrations Daily.

A sensory room, Colt’s Corner, will be available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the hockey locker room in the Forest Park Pavilion. Lewis County Fair has provided this safe place for any individuals who need a break, have a sensory disorder or an overstimulated child or adult.

Tickets for ride wristbands for the fair are available HERE and Tickets for fair events are available HERE.

Parking for the fair will be $5 per day.

More information on the fair is available on the Lewis County Fair’s website.