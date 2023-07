The Sons of the American Legion in Carthage will be hosting a Chicken BBQ.

Sons Of The American Legion

Bassett-Baxter Post 789

415 West Street, Carthage

The BBQ will start on July 23 at noon and will continue until they run out of food. Each order will be $13 and will consist of chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and a dinner roll.

Any pre-orders must be paid for at the time of the order.