WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Volunteer Transportation Center will host its 10th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event Saturday, July 22 at Carthage Rod and Gun Club at 4500 Cold Spring Park Road in Carthage.

The entry-fee is $25 per person with registration beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event. Prizes will be handed out in Top Gun, AA, A, B, C, D, junior, sub-junior, ladies, veteran and team divisions. Sign-ups will finish at 1 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be available during the day and there will also be raffles, including a 50-50 drawing. Donations for the event are welcome.

For more information, contact 315-303-2590, send an email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org or visit www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.