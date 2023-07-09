Tracy Cox joins SLC Arts at the Potsdam Public Library to discuss the arts economy of the North Country on Monday, July 24 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Potsdam Public Library

2 Park Street

Potsdam, NY

Tracy Cox owns his own studio, Inlay Design, in Parishville, where he designs and creates custom guitars and inlay. His work has been featured in Guitarmaker Magazine, Acoustic Guitar Magazine and the Fretboard Journal. Tracy has created inlays for many notable artists, including Jimmy Page, John Mayer, Joan Baez, Roger Waters and Neil Diamond.

The event is a part of the Art/Work Speaker series and is free and open to the public.