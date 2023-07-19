WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence Country Chamber of Commerce will host its next Business to Business event at the Gristmill Brewery at 38 Water Street in Massena.

The cost of the event is $10 and allows local businesses to network with each other and learn about spotlighted businesses. There will also be a cash bar and door prizes.

For more information, call 315-393-3620 or email laura@slcchamber.org. Businesses can register to be part of the event by clicking here. There will be other events in the county in the coming months.