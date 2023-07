Dr. Tim Abel comes to Sackets Harbor to help visitors navigate the night sky as they discover objects like planets or constellations.

The event will be on Friday, Aug. 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the parking lot off of Hill St. — follow glow sticks path to the lawn west of the red barn. If the weather is poor the event will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 5.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a red light/flashlight for wayfinding, binoculars, & insect repellant.