Sci-Tech invites the public to a free observing session on Wellesley Island.

The telescopic observing night will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, on the lawn behind the library at Thousand Island Park at 42743 St. Lawrence Avenue, Thousand Island Park, NY.

Telescopes will be set up to view the moon, and Sci-Tech staff will be there to lend a hand. The highlights of the evening will be a spectacular view of the moon and at 9:49 p.m. the International Space Station will do a flyby.

In the event of overcast skies and poor weather, the astronomy night will be canceled, and a message will be placed on the Sci-Tech astronomy telephone line at 315-788-2738.