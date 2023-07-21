WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Save the River will host a pair of cleanup dates on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at various locations along the St. Lawrence River from Cape Vincent to Ogdesnburg.

The event is part of the Trash Free River initiative that tries to make the St. Lawrence River “swimmable, fishable, and drinkable now and for generations to come”.

For more information or sign-up for a location, click on this link. More information about other volunteer opportunities can be found by calling the organizations at (315) 686-2010 or via email at info@savetheriver.org.