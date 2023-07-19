WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Historical Association will host a Civil War re-enactment weekend Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at Fort Tribute at 1755 New York Route 355 in Madrid.

The event will run 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fort Tribute is on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum (SLPEM). Saturday’s battle re-enactment will be at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s will be at 1 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for students 12 and under. There are also admissions with $15 per car load.

Highlights include historical talks and demonstrations, including topics such as women’s fashion, Mrs. Lincoln, medical practices, cooking, and songs related to the 1860s period. For children, there is a muster drill, scavenger hunt and games in the historic schoolhouse.

SLPEM volunteers will have food available for purchase. SLCHA and SLPEM will have gift shops set up on site.