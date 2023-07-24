CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council hosts the second annual NNY Riverside Music & Arts Festival, according to a press release.
The festival will have live music and art along the St. Lawrence River featuring a variety of Northern New York musicians and artists displaying their talents.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the village green in downtown Cape Vincent.
Music will take place throughout the day with performances on two stages taking place as follows:
- Emma Broulliardat at 11 a.m.;
- Tyler Sorrellat at 12 p.m.;
- Brittany Ceanat at 1 p.m.;
- Tim Greening & Friendsat at 2 p.m.;
- Joey Collins & the Creatives at 4 p.m.;
- Moody Octopus at 5 p.m.; and
- Oceans Below at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.
Artists who will have works on display and for sale include:
- Brenda Maxson Art Studios;
- Driftwood Divas;
- Tracey Jean Mixed Media Artist;
- Dragonwood Studio at Riedi’s Handcrafted;
- Art by Baumeister; and
- St. Lawrence Soap Co.
The event is free and more information is available on Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.