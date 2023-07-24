CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council hosts the second annual NNY Riverside Music & Arts Festival, according to a press release.

The festival will have live music and art along the St. Lawrence River featuring a variety of Northern New York musicians and artists displaying their talents.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the village green in downtown Cape Vincent.

Music will take place throughout the day with performances on two stages taking place as follows:

Emma Broulliardat at 11 a.m.;

Tyler Sorrellat at 12 p.m.;

Brittany Ceanat at 1 p.m.;

Tim Greening & Friendsat at 2 p.m.;

Joey Collins & the Creatives at 4 p.m.;

Moody Octopus at 5 p.m.; and

Oceans Below at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Artists who will have works on display and for sale include:

Brenda Maxson Art Studios;

Driftwood Divas;

Tracey Jean Mixed Media Artist;

Dragonwood Studio at Riedi’s Handcrafted;

Art by Baumeister; and

St. Lawrence Soap Co.

The event is free and more information is available on Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.