CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council hosts the second annual NNY Riverside Music & Arts Festival, according to a press release.

The festival will have live music and art along the St. Lawrence River featuring a variety of Northern New York musicians and artists displaying their talents.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the village green in downtown Cape Vincent.

Music will take place throughout the day with performances on two stages taking place as follows:

  • Emma Broulliardat at 11 a.m.;
  • Tyler Sorrellat at 12 p.m.;
  • Brittany Ceanat at 1 p.m.;
  • Tim Greening & Friendsat at 2 p.m.;
  • Joey Collins & the Creatives at 4 p.m.;
  • Moody Octopus at 5 p.m.; and
  • Oceans Below at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Artists who will have works on display and for sale include:

  • Brenda Maxson Art Studios;
  • Driftwood Divas;
  • Tracey Jean Mixed Media Artist;
  • Dragonwood Studio at Riedi’s Handcrafted;
  • Art by Baumeister; and
  • St. Lawrence Soap Co.

The event is free and more information is available on Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.