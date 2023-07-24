The Constable Hall Association, in partnership with Constableville for Tomorrow will be hosting a Colonial Color Run and costume contest will be Sunday, July 30 at 5909 John Street in Constableville.

The cost of the race is $10 for the run/walk and participants will receive a gift bag that includes T-shirt, gray wig, medallion, and more. Runners are asked to wear colonial attire like white wigs, tri-cornered hats, time period glasses, etc. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the start will be at 9 a.m.

Participants will be “colored” with red, white and blue in this “color run with a colonial twist.” A costume contest will take place after the run.

Anyone participating is encouraged to also bring some black tea to be included to our donation to the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

