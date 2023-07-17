WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Gathering of Voices tour will perform a concert on Sunday, July 30 at the Iva Smith Gallery on 627 State Highway 37 in Hammond.

The show will run from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery and include music artists like Linda McRae, Mike Younger, Kay Miracle and Penny Jo Pullus. The concert will benefit the Hammond Food Bank and celebrate social commentary artists Will Salisbury.

This is the third year for the concert series and it brings together artists from all over the country and Canada. The series went dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic. The musicians are all advocates for different causes close to their hearts.

This concert is part of the tour’s East coast swing that starts July 26 in Syracuse at 443 Social Club and wraps up August 6 at Breitbeck Park Pavilion in Oswego.

The cost of the show is $10 or equal amount of food items. For more information, contact Pullus at PJPullus@gmail.com.