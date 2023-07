close up musician playing accordion show entertainment on the street with the vintage theme (Adobe Stock)

Polish American Citizens Club is sponsoring a Polka dance on Sunday, July 30, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at with The Golden Tones Polka Band.

The location of the event:

3G Firehall

6229 Blue Street

Glenfield, NY 13343

If you would like more information, contact President Marvin at 315-788-5078.