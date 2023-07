The Cape Vincent French Festival starts on Friday, July 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a block party in front of the fire station.

On Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. will have an array of vendors and activities including a parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at dusk on the breakwater.

Concluding the festivities on Sunday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be more vendors and activities, including a children’s parade at 2:30 p.m.

Annual Cape Vincent French Festival flyer found on Cape Vincent’s Website.

More information is available on the Cape Vincent’s Website.