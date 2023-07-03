StoryWalk’ with the Hay Memorial Library on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site’s navy yard.

The event will lead visitors around the memorial tree grove on reading pages from Stephen Cohen’s illustrated children’s poetry book about birds from all over the world “Birdies, Birdies.” Cohen taught young children most of his life and has degrees in music, elementary and environmental education. Illustrator Olha Maksymtsiv is from Ukraine, she completed a M.E. in Architecture but considers drawing and the creation of children’s books, to be her vocation.