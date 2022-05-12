A Motorcycle Ride for Charity will take place in Norfolk on July 9 in support of Americans Supporting Armed Services. The ride will begin at Norfolk American Legion Post located at State Route and High Street.

After the ride, there will be raffles, 50-50 and a poker hand, as well as prizes. There will be the famous tavern ham and salt potato buffet dinner at the end of the ride.

Registration starts at 9am. Kickstands up at 11am. Donation is $20 per bike or $10 for dinner only.

For more information, call Tamie Sauve at 518-521-6456.