CURIOS and CRINOLINES is a staged reading of a new play by Elaine Kuracina about John Brown, his daughters, PT Barnum and connecting the lines of history.

Potsdam Public Library, Friday, June 10, 6pm

John Brown Farm, Lake Placid, Saturday, June 11, 4pm

Free admission.

Part of the Breaking Barriers Theatre project created by SUNY Potsdam Professor Rivka Eckert. Grant though NYSCA, St Lawrence Arts Council, Governor’s Office and State Legislature.