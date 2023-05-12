St. Mary’s Annual Healing Mass an Antoine Tetrault Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton.
For more information, call 315-686-3398 or visit the church’s website.
