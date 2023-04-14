A Duck Derby & Craft Fair will be held on June 11 at the Dexter American Legion in Dexter.

The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information and applications for interested vendors are available online.

Duck will be released at noon, starting at the Hydro Plant in Dexter and finishing at the Village Docks.

Prizes will be awarded: $500 first place, $250 second place and $100 Ray Ban Sunglasses for third place.

Ducks (not real) can be purchased online.

There will be food and baked goods, a basket raffle and 50/50.

The event is open to everyone. Admittance to the craft fair is free.