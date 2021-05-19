June 12-13: Covering the Cape with Quilts

On June 12 and 13th, the village of Cape Vincent will be showcasing the joy quilting brings to life.

After the last year’s challenges, the quilters of the village and town will be “Covering the Cape” with quilts. Quilts of all kinds, colors and origins will be hung on clotheslines, front porches and fences welcoming everyone to share this happy event.

There will be no maps, prizes, or limit on the number of quilts that can be displayed. They may be heirlooms or made this past winter or years ago.

The art of quilting has persevered throughout the depression, two world wars, loss of loved ones and COVID-19. Quilters have fashioned quilts to celebrate marriages, births, retirements and special events in history.

Call Sharon at 315-955-9770 for further information. Plan to spend the day, enjoy a meal in one of the town’s wonderful restaurants and shops right where the lake and the river meet!