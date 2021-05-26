June 12-13: St. Lawrence Power Equipment & Museum 38th Annual Old Time Spring Exhibition

The St. Lawrence Power Equipment & Museum is holding its 38th Annual Old Time Spring Exhibition on June 12th and June 13th.

Antique engines, tractors, cars, trucks, a sawmill and early textile will be on display. There will also be blacksmith demonstrations. All of the museum’s original and replica structures will be open including 1850s Logs Cabin, Schoolhouse, Shoe Repair Shop, Equine Education Building, Blacksmith, Maple Sugar House, Heritage Fiber, Gas Station and Collection Building.

Fort Tribute and Civil War Center will be open.

There will be wagon rides, attic treasures, kids’ pedal tractor games, raffles and great food all day.

The Old Iron Auction and Ham Dinner will be on Saturday. The Antique Tractor Pull and BBQ Chicken Dinner will be on Sunday.

Gates open at 9am. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

For information, call 315-344-7470 or visit the St. Lawrence Power Equipment & Museum website.