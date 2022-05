The Annual Chicken BBQ is back at St. Mary’s in Canton on June 12 from 10:30am-1pm.

Drive thru at the corner of Court Street and Powers Street.

Lunch includes half chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a dinner roll.

First come, first served. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s. Call 315-386-2543 for more information.