June 12: Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce 17th Annual Car-B-Que

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is presenting the 17th Annual Car-B-Que.

The event is a combination Barbeque and Cruise-in, along with a fun filled day of entertainment, featuring door prizes, music, raffles and much more. Registration will be by the Tennis Courts on the grounds of the Dobisky Visitor’s Center on Riverside Avenue on Saturday, June 12th at 10am.

Classic car registrations are only $10.00!

There will be 25 trophies awarded – Best Mopar; Best 60’s Car; Best 50’s Car; Best Model A Ford; Best Orphan Car; Best Paint; Best Under 25; Club Participation; Best Truck; Ladies Choice; Don Morley Trophy; Best Ford; People’s Choice; Best Muscle Car; Best GM; Best Motorcycle; Best Classic; Best Street Rod; President’s Choice; Best Sports Car; Best Foreign; Most Unique; Best of Show; Best Corvette and Best Snowmobile.

Judging will begin at 2pm. You are encouraged to register your “special car” in the show. Join other car buffs from the area for a fun filled day. Please make checks payable to the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, in US funds.

Other great things happening during Car-B-Que:

The Ogdensburg Rotary Club and the Fort LaPresentation Association will be hosting an ice cream social.

The Chamber of Commerce will host their concession stand with pulled pork sandwiches, sausages, hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, chips, soda and water.

Vendors attending to date are: Fidelis Care; Lea’s Thirty-One Gifts; Tastefully Simple; Cook Family Entertainment; Sunny in the Hollow and Natural Nook.

Social distancing (6 feet) and mask wearing will be adhered to at the event.

Fun for the whole family – admission to the Car-B-Que is free! If you have any questions, please contact Laura Pearson at the Chamber Office at 315-393-3620 or by email at: chamber@gisco.net.