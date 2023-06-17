Ogdensburg History Museum celebrates a Path Through History Weekend on June 17 and 18.

The event is free and takes place Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with prize pick up each day at 12:45 p.m. This event is open for kids and adults, entry forms are at the Ogdensburg History Museum or Fort la Presentation site.

To play take a selfie of yourself with items listed below and post to social media with the hashtag #oburghistorymuseum. Acceptable Social Media sites for the game include Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Selfie at the Ogdensburg History Museum

Selfie with a historic sign

Selfie with the St. Lawrence River

Selfie at the Fort la Presentation Mission site

Selfie with the Father Picquet Monument

Selfie at Library Park

Selfie with something historic starting with the letter O

Selfie with the Soldiers and Sailors Monument

Selfie with the Nick Fodor Law Office 315 State St.

Selfie at City Hall

Selfie with the Ogdensburg Public Library

Selfie with something at the Frederic Remington Art Museum

Selfie at the Post Office

Selfie with the General Curtis Monument

Selfie with the Clark House 324 State St.

Show your photos by 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 and win “swag” from the Ogdensburg History Museum! More information can be directed to Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733.