Ogdensburg History Museum celebrates a Path Through History Weekend on June 17 and 18.
The event is free and takes place Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with prize pick up each day at 12:45 p.m. This event is open for kids and adults, entry forms are at the Ogdensburg History Museum or Fort la Presentation site.
To play take a selfie of yourself with items listed below and post to social media with the hashtag #oburghistorymuseum. Acceptable Social Media sites for the game include Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
- Selfie at the Ogdensburg History Museum
- Selfie with a historic sign
- Selfie with the St. Lawrence River
- Selfie at the Fort la Presentation Mission site
- Selfie with the Father Picquet Monument
- Selfie at Library Park
- Selfie with something historic starting with the letter O
- Selfie with the Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Selfie with the Nick Fodor Law Office 315 State St.
- Selfie at City Hall
- Selfie with the Ogdensburg Public Library
- Selfie with something at the Frederic Remington Art Museum
- Selfie at the Post Office
- Selfie with the General Curtis Monument
- Selfie with the Clark House 324 State St.
Show your photos by 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 and win “swag” from the Ogdensburg History Museum! More information can be directed to Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733.