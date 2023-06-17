Ogdensburg History Museum celebrates a Path Through History Weekend on June 17 and 18.

The event is free and takes place Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with prize pick up each day at 12:45 p.m. This event is open for kids and adults, entry forms are at the Ogdensburg History Museum or Fort la Presentation site.

To play take a selfie of yourself with items listed below and post to social media with the hashtag #oburghistorymuseum. Acceptable Social Media sites for the game include Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. 

  • Selfie at the Ogdensburg History Museum
  • Selfie with a historic sign
  • Selfie with the St. Lawrence River
  • Selfie at the Fort la Presentation Mission site
  • Selfie with the Father Picquet Monument
  • Selfie at Library Park
  • Selfie with something historic starting with the letter O
  • Selfie with the Soldiers and Sailors Monument
  • Selfie with the Nick Fodor Law Office 315 State St.
  • Selfie at City Hall
  • Selfie with the Ogdensburg Public Library
  • Selfie with something at the Frederic Remington Art Museum
  • Selfie at the Post Office
  • Selfie with the General Curtis Monument
  • Selfie with the Clark House 324 State St.

Show your photos by 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 and win “swag” from the Ogdensburg History Museum! More information can be directed to Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733. 