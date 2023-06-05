Watertown will hold its 10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration with a festival and a Flag Raising Ceremony.

The festival will be Saturday, June 17, from noon until 5 p.m. at Jefferson Community College, 1220 Coffeen Street.

The festival will be open to the public and feature local and surrounding area artists, community, food, education and more. Tickets will be free, with a chance to win prizes at the event.

The Flag Raising Ceremony will be Monday, June 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St.

Additional information and how to get tickets is available on Watertown Juneteenth Celebration’s Facebook Event page.