Potsdam NY will hold its Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The event is at the Ives Park Gazebo in Potsdam from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 and is free and open to the public.

The cultural event will have a heritage-rich meal catered by Big Spoon Kitchen, historically relevant speakers, music, dancing, art, a Black Is Beautiful Fashion Show and activities for the entire family.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket.

Additional information is available on Potsdam Juneteenth Celebration’s Facebook Event page.

