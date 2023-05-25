The community of Morley will be hosting their 2nd annual community day on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be hayrides around the village. Char’s will be hosting a car show and cornhole competition. The fire department will have an open house with fire trucks on display. There will be a craft/vendor show and a book sale at the library.

Children’s activities will be at Wesleyan Church activity center.

The Morley Store will be having specials. The old “English Style” Episcopal Church will be open for viewing. The “Biking for Books” 50K ride will also be taking place.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted for the local food pantry.