The Morley Community will host its 2nd annual community day on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Morley Community Day family-friendly activities include:

  • Hayrides around the village;
  • Char’s will host a car show and cornhole competition;
  • The fire department’s open house will display fire trucks;
  • Craft and vendor show;
  • A book sale at the library;
  • Children’s activities at Wesleyan church’s activity center;
  • The Morley store will have specials;
  • The old “English style” episcopal church will open for viewing; and
  • The “Biking for Books” 50k ride.

The local food pantry will be accepting non-perishable food items or monetary donations at the event.