The members of the Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department are hosting a craft and vendor show on June 17 at the fire station.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be rain or shine as tables will be set up inside the fire station.

Members of the fire department will be cooking on the grill so attendees can eat while they shop.

All money raised will help the department and its members stay safe while serving the community.

The fire station is located at 25082 County Route 16 in Evans Mills.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can message the fire department on Facebook.