June 18: Community Bank Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley

Community Bank, N.A. is celebrating a major milestone as their annual golf tournament approaches on Friday, June 18th. This will mark the 50th year of charitable giving through this event. Since 1995, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley has been the beneficiary of the tournament proceeds and that tradition will continue this year.

Longtime tournament Chair, David Peggs continues in his role, even after retiring as the Canton Branch Manager. The dedicated tournament committee also includes Randy Pray, Brenda Rand, Gina Boyd, Dori Warren, and Sherry Stone. Activities the day of the tournament are carried out by a team of volunteers from various Community Bank branches around St. Lawrence County.

“The committee couldn’t be prouder of this achievement. This golf tournament is just one example of the many ways Community Bank gives back, supporting programs and services that are important to all who live here,” Mr. Peggs remarked. “We are truly appreciative for the sustained commitment that our players and corporate sponsors make each year in helping us raise much needed funding for the invaluable services Hospice provides. Their generous support allows Hospice to continue to provide special care for seriously ill patients and their families.”

“Hospice would like to congratulate the many individuals who have made this tournament a success over the last 50 years. We are honored to have been selected as the beneficiary for more than half of those years,” said Kellie Hitchman, Director of Development and Community Relations for Hospice. “The committee and volunteers do a fantastic job each year organizing the tournament. We are grateful for the Bank’s dedicated support, as well as the generous support of the golfers and sponsors.”

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be felt in June of 2020, the committee made the difficult decision not to host the annual tournament. Knowing the cancellation of the event would mean a deficit in support raised for Hospice, many sponsors continued with their traditional donation. In addition, Community Bank provided a significant gift to Hospice in lieu of hosting the tournament.

“The support, not only from our sponsors, but also Community Bank in a time that was challenging for so many is a prime example of the relationships created by this tournament. We are thrilled to be returning to the course this year. We have missed the volunteers, golfers and sponsors we have grown accustomed to seeing each year. A heart-felt thank you to all of them is long overdue,” said Ms. Hitchman.

For more information on playing in the tournament or sponsorship opportunities, contact Kellie Hitchman at Hospice at 315-265-3105. All tournament proceeds will support the work of Hospice in our community.