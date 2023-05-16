Pillar Point Fire Station will host a drive through pork dinner on Friday, June 2 starting at 4:30 p.m. until it’s all gone.
The dinners will be $14 and will benefit The Pillar Point Ladies Auxiliary.
(Pixabay)
by: Gene Morse
Posted:
Updated:
Pillar Point Fire Station will host a drive through pork dinner on Friday, June 2 starting at 4:30 p.m. until it’s all gone.
The dinners will be $14 and will benefit The Pillar Point Ladies Auxiliary.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now