To kick-off the 105th Mt. Carmel Feast, St. Anthony’s Altar and Rosary will hold a spaghetti dinner.

The dinner will be on Thursday, June 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Sechi Hall. Dinners will be $10 for adults and $7 for children; take-outs will be available, but you must bring your own containers.