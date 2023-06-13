Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a 4-H Medieval Times Day Camp from Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29, the camp is open to all Army connected youth, ages 8 to 12.

Priority for the camp will be given to youth of Wounded Warriors, Gold Star Families and Active-Duty Soldiers. There are also spaces available for teen assistants, ages 13 to17.

The four-day 4-H camp will run each day from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall on the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, activities will include but will not be limited to; swimming, archery, cooking, crafting, jousting and engineering.

The registration fee for the camp is $35, and it includes a water bottle and cinch. To register for the event visit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.