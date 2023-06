St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts at Potsdam Town and Country Club Business in the Spotlight.

The event will be at Potsdam Town and Country Club at 6194 NY-56 in Potsdam on Tuesday, June 27 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. for networking, business spotlights, presentations, door prizes and refreshments.

The event will have a $10 admission at the door to help with food costs.