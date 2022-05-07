A benefit event for Marne Matteson is being held on June 4 from noon to 5pm to help raise funds for her fight against stage three lung cancer.

The benefit is being held at the Theresa Firehall, 400 Mill Street, Theresa.

There will be a Timmerman’s Chicken BBQ at $12 per dinner, a 50/50 raffle, music, bake sale and a cornhole tournament.

The cornhole tournament is $40 per team of two players. Anyone interested in signing up for the cornhole tournament can preregister on the Scoreholio app or they can sign up the day of the event.

More information regarding the benefit can be found on the Facebook Event page.