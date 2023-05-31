Just Brew It Coffee Hour will take place on Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ogdensburg History Museum. It is a free public program for adults to share stories about old downtown, growing up or working in Ogdensburg and bring an object for show and tell.

The program is part of a series called the Just Brew It Coffee Hour, created by the Ogdensburg History Museum, the program connects local authors and historians with residents and focuses on a people’s history of Ogdensburg, New York.

Museum President and City Historian Julie Madlin will join participants to talk about old downtown and growing up in Ogdensburg. She will also share information about the Ogdensburg History Museum.