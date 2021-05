VFW AUXILIARY 7227 will be having a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 5th from noon until sold out.

VFW POST 7227

668 West End Ave, Carthage

$10.00 per dinner (half chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll)

$7.00 for half chicken only

Pre-orders are appreciated with pick up by 1pm

To order, call 315-493-0530

Proceeds benefit the programs of the VFW Auxiliary