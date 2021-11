A turkey dinner will take place at the Lawrenceville Fire Station on November 21, 2020 from 11am-1:30pm to benefit the Lawrenceville Fire Department Auxiliary. Dinners will be takeout only.

Prices:

Adults – $10

Seniors – $9

Children under 12 – $5

Children under 6 – Free

Menu:

Roast Turkey

Stuffing

Potatoes

Vegetables

Salad

Rolls

Dessert

To preorder, call 315-328-4939 or 315-389-4690. To order on November 21, call 315-389-4353.