LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lowville Free Library has a multitude of events planned for recess week.

Here is a list of activities that are planned:

Fri, 12/22–Kits and Crafts, available at the desk until gone

Wed, 12/27, 10 a.m.–Paper Collage Art

Thu, 12/28, 10 a.m.–Lego Ziplines

Fri, 12/29, 11 a.m.–Sloth Storytime

Details about all programs are available on the library’s events page or on their website, lowvillefreelibrary.org/calendar