LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lowville is going to get into the spooky spirit this season on Saturday.

Halloween Towne will return to the village on Saturday, October 28. There will be plenty of activities going on throughout the town during the day. There will be a photo booth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Effect Tech on 7567 S. State St.

A storytime walk will be at the Lowville Free Library on 5387 Dayan St. There will also be a a “Haunted Tunnel” at Makuch’s Tree Service on 5446 Trinity Ave. for trick-or-treaters to visit.

Sassy Smiles will sponsor free face-painting at Lowville Fire Department on 5420 The Parkway at the rear entrance. A haunted house will be at the Lowville United Methodist Church at7618 N. State St. Admission is $3 and will benefit the dance team.

Trick-or-treating will be from noon until 2 p.m. at a number of locations. A fire department open house will also take place at the same time. Children’s game will also be at Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 on 7744 W. State St. at the same time. Prizes and refreshment will also be served.

A free showing of the movie Hocus Pocus and pumpkin carving will also happen. There will also be the Central New York Ghost Hunters hosting a live ghost hunting session. The cost is $40 for LCHS members and $45 for non-members. For more information, call 315-376-8957.